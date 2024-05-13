PM Modi's scathing attack on Congress: 'They have this deep-seated belief how can a teaseller's son...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the grand old Congress and its leaders in a recent interview. Prime Minister Modi said they are still in disbelief that how can a teaseller from Gujarat become the Prime Minister of the country.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also said that many analysts and the BJP's opponents have said that the ruling party will not be able to cross the 400-seat target set by him.

"Till now, they were saying that the BJP will not be able to cross 400 seats. I welcome this discussion as they think it can be 399, they think it can be 398. Our maximum target is 400 seats and so is theirs. We say that we will cross 400, they say we won't, that's the only difference. They have this deep-seated belief that how can a teaseller's son become the Prime Minister," PM Modi said said in an exclusive interview with India Today TV.

He added that the Congress believes that their family is above everything even the nation. PM Modi said that the Congress firmly believes that if he becomes the Prime Minister for the third time, that he could surpass even late Indira Gandhi ji and be at par with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

#Exclusive | PM @narendramodi launches a scathing attack on Congress, says "It is filled in their mind that if this person becomes the Prime Minister of this country for the third time, then even Indira ji's name will not be there and he will be at par with Nehru ji."… pic.twitter.com/Q6hC6RrKHY — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 13, 2024

"It is filled in their mind that if this person becomes the Prime Minister of this country for the third time, then even Indira ji's name will not be there and he will be at par with Nehru ji. They see their family in everything and don't think about the country. They raked up the Rafale issue because they wanted to cover up Bofors," the Prime Minister said.

Modi further said that during the 2019 elections, the Congress raked up the Rafale issue only to cover up the Bofors scam. He said that they were not interested in any alleged misgivings in the Rafale deal as claimed by the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Furthermore, he said that he was confident that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister further said that 'Abki baar 400 paar' was not merely a slogan but was becoming a reality due to the increased participation of women, young and first-time voters.

"I am not in the center of polling, people are in center. Women, first time voter and youth are very proactive, they are voting decisively and positively. I can clearly see that 400 par is become reality and not mere slogan," PM Modi mentioned.

Meanwhile, voting is underway for the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In this phase, polling in all seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is underway. Besides this, Assembly elections are also being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.