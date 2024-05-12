'PoK is up in flames': Kashmiris raise 'lad ke lenge azaadi' in front of Pakistan Army; WATCH

Tensions have gripped the entire Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) as Kashmiris there have resorted to unprecedented violent protests over high electricity tariffs, taxation issues, and record inflation. The anti-government protests began two days ago when thousands of protesters started a march towards Muzzaffarabad via Rawalkot. The police and army tried to stop the march by firing tear gas and baton charges. The clash turned ugly as protesters turned against the police and set several security vehicles on fire.

Reports suggest that nearly 20 police and security personnel suffered injuries. Several videos and pictures are doing the rounds in which protesters can be seen manhandling the security personnel in PoK. Twitter, now known as X, is flooded with such videos and pictures from PoK, an integral part of India.

Pakistan's so called independent media is pretending that nothing is happening in PoK https://t.co/bgSNspz68h — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) May 11, 2024

"PoK is up in flames," said security analyst Sushant Sareen, who closely observes developments in Pakistan. "Yet another area under the control of Pakistan Army that has successfully pissed off every single nation under its jackboot - the Baloch, the Pashtuns, even the Punjabis, and now the people of PoJK and PoGB."

Sareen's comments came in response to a tweet by Pakistani journalist Ahmad Farhad. Ahamd shared a video, saying: "'Pakistan se lain ge Azadi' - slogans being chanted by Kashmiris in #PoK in front of pakistan army. They are losing Kashmir while conquering their own people in Pakistan and stealing mandate."

PoK is up in flames...Yet another area under the control of Pakistan Army that has successfully pissed off every single nation under its jackboot - the Baloch, the Pashtuns, even the Punjabis and now the people of PoJK & PoGB https://t.co/2ae5CsK1bd — sushant sareen (@sushantsareen) May 11, 2024

Laila Khan, who describes herself as a proud Afghan, shared a video in which security personnel can be seen firing tear gas. She said Pakistan should send these men in uniform to protect girls' schools from being bombed in North Waziristan instead of threatening innocents in Kashmir.

#Pakistan should send these ‘brave men in uniform’ to protect girls’ schools from being bombed in North Waziristan instead of threatening innocents in #Kashmir. @Taimur_Laal @a_siab pic.twitter.com/PVPfctvxsC — Laila Khan (@lailakhan9092) May 11, 2024

In North Waziristan, a private girls' school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa on the night of May 8, Dawn reported on Sunday. They said the militants first tortured the school watchman and later blew up two rooms of the school.

Uzay Bulut, a Turkey-born journalist, said Pakistan's oppression of occupied Kashmir is worsening. She said that tensions are rising in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as the Pakistani government has been deploying troops from Punjab Province to suppress the imminent protests in the region due May 11. "The protests aim to address the Kashmiri people's economic, social, and political problems that Pakistan's government has failed to solve."

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have issued warnings to the government of Pakistan against the use of any force against protestors, she said. "The warnings have apparently been ignored as Pakistan mobilized its troops to the area, leading to more protests."