'PoK people will soon be part of India,' says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will be made the most developed state of the country and such an atmosphere will be created that people of PoK vociferously say that they want to join India.

"We are committed for the development of J&K and will make such a Kashmir that even people from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) will say that they want to be part of India," Singh said while addressing a public rally at Ramban.

"We consider you our own unlike Pakistan which treats you as foreigners," he said while campaigning for BJP candidate candidates in the district. He said J&K has started moving fast on the path of development after abrogation of Article 370 and peace has been established here. "We abrogated Article 370 openly and boldly and no one can bring it back," Singh said, adding that the saffron party will never allow anyone to bring back Article.

The defence minister said that National Conference and Congress are now talking of bringing back Article 370, "but I must tell you that BJP will never let this happen". He appealed to the people to elect a BJP government and promised to make Jammu and Kashmir as the most developed state in the country.

Singh said that the people of PoK are our own but Pakistan considers them foreigners. he said the entire world is keeping an eye on the Assembly elections of J&K. "During my recent visit to the United States, the delegations there inquired about the J&K Assembly elections, and I told them that the BJP will form its government in J&K with a full majority," he said.

On Pakistan, the defence minister said India is ready to start dialogue with Islamabad if it stops terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. In their election manifestos, the NC and the PDP have called for talks with Pakistan. Without naming the parties, Singh said, "Some people want us to talk with Pakistan. I want to tell them... Pakistan should stop taking support of terrorism."

"Who would not like to improve relations with neighbouring countries? Because I know the reality that you can change a friend but not your neighbour. We want improved relations with Pakistan but first of all, they should stop terrorism," he told a rally.

The defence minister said when Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, India will start a dialogue with them. "Among those who fell to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, 85 per cent were Muslims. Terror incidents used to be a routine affair in Kashmir. Were Hindus being killed in the terror acts? I have been a home minister, and I know the highest number of Muslims lost their lives in the incidents of terror," Singh said.