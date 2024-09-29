Police books WhatsApp officials over ‘non-cooperation’ in fraud investigation: Report

Gurugram Police filed a case against WhatsApp’s directors and nodal officers on refusal to provide information about certain accounts in connection with an investigation, India Today reported.

Police have registered an FIR against WhatsApp directors and nodal officers for reportedly not cooperating in a Rs 4 crore fraud case investigation.

During investigation, the Gurugram Police sent a notice to WhatsApp via mail on July 17 seeking specific information on certain mobile numbers. However, WhatsApp did not comply and instead raised objections in an 'illegal manner'.

On July 25, police sent another detailed request for information related to certain mobile numbers, but WhatsApp again did not respond by August 28. Despite repeated follow-ups, WhatsApp did not share the required information with the police.

Police said that WhatsApp’s lack of cooperation is helping the accused in this case. Consequently, a case was filed against WhatsApp's directors and nodal officers on September 28 at Gurugram’s Cyber Crime East police station under sections 223(A), 241, 249(C) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

“Despite being legally bound to provide the desired information under the existing laws of the country, WhatsApp management has violated the legal instructions by not providing the information sought,” police said in a statement.

According to a report in Times of India, police were investigating a fraud case filed by The Commodity Hub in May. It was alleged that Rs 4 crore was transferred from the company’s bank account to four different accounts without the knowledge of top officials at the firm, the report added. So far, 10 people accused in the case have been arrested.

The investigation was affected due to WhatsApp officials’ non-cooperation as they didn’t provide details of the four numbers linked to the case, TOI reported quoting Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cybercrime, Gurugram.