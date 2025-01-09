‘Politics me log mission le kar aye, ambition le kar nehi’: PM Modi in first podcast with Nikhil Kamath. Watch here 

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has sparked online buzz with a teaser for the next episode of his podcast series called ‘People By WTF’. Kamath had shared a teaser of the next episode of his podcast “WTF is with Nikhil Kamath” where he was seen talking to PM Modi in Hindi.

Responding to Kamath’s candid admittance that he is nervous about this interaction, the PM said ‘It is my first podcast, don’t know how it’ll go’.

People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Vm3IXKPiDR — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) January 9, 2025

In the promo the PM is heard replying to queries about India's stance on war, what type of people should come into politics, his consecutive terms in office and many more.

Replying to a query on who should come to politics, PM Modi said, “Rajniti me nirantar acche log ate raheni chahiye. Mission le kar aye, ambition le kar ke nehi. (Good people must join the field of politics. They should come with a mission not ambition).”

“Galtiya hoti hogi, meri bhi hoti hai. Mai bhi manuṣya hu, devta thodi hu (Mistakes will happen, even I also commit mistakes. I am also a man, not a God,” the PM added.

Reacting to the promo, one user wrote, “Man’s getting more done in his side hustle than people doing podcasting as their main gig! Can’t wait to watch this.”

The promo already has over 2 lakh views within two hours by the time of the filing of this report.

Another wrote, “Your podcast turned out to be the first podcast where he will appear. Super amazing.”

“Have to applaud PM Modi. He EVOLVES with time like no other politician. He knows where to find the connect with the youth. Won't be surprised from here on politicians across the board having free flow conversations, more in the form of a discussion instead of the traditional interviews on TV news channels. Good to see entrepreneurial spirit emerging in the country,” said another user.