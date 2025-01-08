Mystery guest alert: Nikhil Kamath’s latest clip from his podcast has fans asking, ‘Is it Modi ji?’

Nikhil Kamath shared the teaser of the next episode of his podcast, sending his followers in a tizzy. Kamath just shared a short clip of himself talking in Hindi and telling his guest that he was asking questions the last time they met too.

Kamath’s clip did not show the guest, and was posted with no caption. The clip ended with his guest laughing at his statement.

This sent Twitterati into a tizzy, trying to guess the next guest.

However, most people picking on the clues available, commented that it is mostly likely Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Your podcast turned out to be the first podcast where he will appear. Super amazing,” commented a user, while another said, “Have to applaud PM Modi. He EVOLVES with time like no other politician. He knows where to find the connect with the youth. Won't be surprised from here on politicians across the board having free flow conversations, more in the form of a discussion instead of the traditional interviews on TV news channels. Good to see entrepreneurial spirit emerging in the country.”

“How can anyone not recognise that laugh. Waiting eagerly for this one,” said a user, while another commented: “A separate video on behind the scenes for this interview please.” The Zerodha co-founder’s followers congratulated him for getting PM Modi on his podcast.

Nikhil Kamath told his guest, “A few years ago you had come to Bengaluru to meet entrepreneurs from the startup community. Your last meeting of the night – you met us. If you remember, I was asking you questions even then.”

The Kamath brothers – Nikhil and Nithin – had both met PM Modi in Bengaluru in 2023. Describing his ‘fanboy’ moment in an interview then, Nikhil Kamath had said, “When you haven’t met a person- just read about them or seen them on a platform- it is very easy to misconstrue or go with the opinion society has formed…He has so much aura and is so likable. He knows everything about everything.”

He had said in the interview that their meeting with the prime minister was “probably his 85th meeting of the day” on a Sunday night at 9 pm.

They have since attended events together including the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2023 and PM Modi’s visit to the White House in 2023, where he met a host of personalities including India Inc leaders.