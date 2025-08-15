Portion of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi collapses, some people feared trapped

A portion of Humanyun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday with authorities saying that eight to nine people are feared trapped. As per a PTI report, Delhi Fire Services has said at least eight to nine people are feared trapped.

As per PTI, the incident came to light after a call regarding a portion of a dome falling was received around 4.30 pm by Delhi Fire Services.

According a ANI report, NDRF personnel conduct a search operation at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located near Humayun's Tomb, in the Nizamuddin area, following the collapse of the roof of a room in the dargah premises. Police and Fire Department personnel also present.

So far, 11 people have been rescued from the site of the incident.

(This is a developing story)