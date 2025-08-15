Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Portion of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi collapses, some people feared trapped

Portion of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi collapses, some people feared trapped

According a ANI report, NDRF personnel conduct a search operation at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located near Humayun's Tomb, in the Nizamuddin area, following the collapse of the roof of a room in the dargah premises.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2025 5:48 PM IST
Portion of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi collapses, some people feared trappedSo far, 11 people have been rescued from the site of the incident. (Photo: X/ANI)

A portion of Humanyun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday with authorities saying that eight to nine people are feared trapped. As per a PTI report, Delhi Fire Services has said at least eight to nine people are feared trapped.

As per PTI, the incident came to light after a call regarding a portion of a dome falling was received around 4.30 pm by Delhi Fire Services.

Advertisement

According a ANI report, NDRF personnel conduct a search operation at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located near Humayun's Tomb, in the Nizamuddin area, following the collapse of the roof of a room in the dargah premises. Police and Fire Department personnel also present. 

So far, 11 people have been rescued from the site of the incident.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Aug 15, 2025 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today