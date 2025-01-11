Poster wars: AAP, BJP takes on each other with ‘galibaaz CM’ and ‘AAP-da-e-Azam' jibe ahead of Delhi polls 

BJP and AAP have launched a poster war ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, targeting each other's leaders with sharp political jibes.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) kicked off the controversy with a poster targeting BJP Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. The poster is roughly based Kalakeya, a character in the box office megahit Bahubali movie, and depicts Bidhuri with the title ‘BJP’s foul-mouthed CM face’.

It read, “Directed by the foul-mouthed Party, starring Ramesh Bidhuri” with the tagline of “BJP ka gaalibaaz CM chehra”. In a scathing post accompanying the poster, AAP said, "The foul-mouthed face of the foul-mouthed party.”

In response, the BJP released a counter-poster targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as the “Sheeshmahal-dwelling AAP-da-e-Azam". It shows the AAP supremo’s face based on the main character of Jodha Akbar movie in an imperial Mughal attire with the title of “Aapda-e-Azam".

BJP said that the released song narrates the story of Kejriwal’s “corruption” and the “Sheesh Mahal” readied with taxpayers’ money.

“Sheesh Mahal” is a political moniker used by BJP for 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow occupied earlier by Kejriwal as Delhi CM to accuse him of “corruption”.

AAP has hit back at BJP citing expenditure on the residence and plane used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Modi attacked Kejriwal recently in the “Parivartan Rally” at Rohini, over “Sheesh Mahal” and dubbed AAP as “Aapda” (disaster) for Delhi, giving a call to replace it with BJP in power.

Earlier, the two parties took on each other over alleged fake voter issue. BJP had shared a poster of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that multiple fraudulent voter entries, ranging from ages 40 to 80, were registered at a single address without the homeowner's knowledge. BJP described this as "a new game by Kejriwal to rig votes."

The political wrangling between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP has intensified with just a few weeks to go for the polls. Campaigning has picked as voting across 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

The Delhi elections will witness a fierce triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. The ruling AAP is battling a wave of corruption allegations and is aiming for a third consecutive term in office.

The election is being seen as a prestige battle for all three parties. Last year, Kejriwal resigned as CM after his bail in the liquor policy case, asserting that he would return to power once the people of Delhi reposed their trust in him.

(With inputs from agencies)