Prajwal Revanna gets life term in rape case; blames 'fast growth in politics' for downfall

A Special Court in Bengaluru on August 2 sentenced suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment in one of four rape and sexual abuse cases against him.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh and ordered him to pay ₹7 lakh in compensation to the victim, a 48-year-old domestic worker at the Revanna family's farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. She was allegedly raped twice in 2021, with the acts recorded on Revanna’s phone.

Convicted on August 1, Revanna, 34, appeared in court the next day seeking a lighter sentence. He broke down while addressing the judge, insisting he had done "nothing wrong" and blamed his rapid rise in politics for his current situation.

“I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now… please give me a less sentence,” he said.

A BE Mechanical graduate, Revanna defended his merit-based academic background and questioned the timing and authenticity of the complaints. “...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain… the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint,” he claimed.

Referring to the victim, he argued she did not inform anyone, including her husband, and only filed a complaint after videos were circulated.

Revanna was arrested in May last year upon returning from Germany.