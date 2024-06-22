Prashant Kishor criticises NEET Paper Leak issue, says 'Politicians will never prioritise education. Parents have to...'

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor has voiced concerns about the recent NEET paper leak incident. In a strongly worded statement on Saturday, Kishor expressed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing malpractices in Bihar’s education system and urged the people of Bihar to prioritise education over entertainment.

Addressing a public gathering, Kishor spoke about the severe impact of corruption and educational negligence on the future of Bihar’s youth. “The day a crowd of 10,000 people stands in front of a school in Bihar instead of watching an orchestra, that day a child from Bihar will become a collector,” he said.

Kishor’s message was clear: education is the key to a better life. He urged parents to make sacrifices if necessary to ensure their children receive a proper education. “Eat half a stomach, but educate your children. That is the weapon; life will improve only through education,” he advised. He stressed that no political leader would prioritise education for the people, and it is up to the parents to take responsibility.

Kishor further encouraged the people to prioritise their children's education above everything. “Work, but educate your children,” he said. “You can eat half the food or not eat at all, work as a labourer, but educate your children. This will improve your life. If even one child gets educated, he will take the whole family out of poverty. If you do not educate them, your children will have to eat Khichdi, do labor work throughout their lives, and you will have to beg in front of politicians for drains and streets, for five kilos of food grains.”

Kishor also criticised the current societal priorities, pointing out that many parents are more interested in attending entertainment events than ensuring their children’s education. “There is no one among you who has gone to school to see whether your child is studying or not. Today, if an orchestra or a dance comes, ten thousand people from all over the region will go to see it. You have time to see the dance, you understand India, Pakistan, Pulwama, you understand Hindu-Muslim, but you cannot see the destruction of your children.”