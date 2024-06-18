Prashant Kishor to launch Jan Suraaj Party on October 2

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said that Jan Suraaj will become a full-fledged political party on October 2. This will coincide with the campaign's second anniversary. Kishor, who has been busy preparing for the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for next year, had earlier told India Today in an exclusive interview that Jan Suraaj would win the assembly elections in Bihar.

While addressing the people, Kishor shared, "A few days ago, we decided that on October 2, we will convert Jan Suraaj Abhiyan into a party." He expressed confidence in the new party's potential to make history, asserting that the Jan Suraaj Party would be the first in the country to have one crore members on its very first day. Kishor emphasized that this party would not be confined to any particular caste, family, or community. Instead, it will be a collective effort by the people of Bihar.

Kishor clarified his role within the new party, stating, "Neither was I the leader of this party, nor will I be. The people who are forming it will also make its constitution on October 2. They will elect their leader. I will never become the leader of this party." He reiterated his intention to serve as a facilitator rather than a leader, "I have already told you that I have not come here to become a leader. I am just helping."

Reflecting on his extensive political career, Kishor mentioned his instrumental role in shaping the political landscape, having contributed to the success of numerous MLAs, ministers, and Prime Ministers. He said, "I have made 10 Chief Ministers but left this job two years ago." His track record has led to a reputation where, as he said, "people say that whoever I support, wins."

However, Kishor has now shifted his focus towards empowering the people of Bihar. He said, "Therefore, I have decided that now I will not support any leader or party, but the people of Bihar." He believes that by doing so, the citizens of Bihar will be able to choose a capable leader, facilitating the state's development.

Earlier, Kishor had declared that Jan Suraaj would win in Bihar assembly elections in 2025. "I am confidently saying that Jan Suraaj will win in Bihar in 2025. I can't say now who will become the CM of Bihar. It will be decided then," he said while speaking to India Today's News Director Rahul Kanwal.