Prashant Kishor's big prediction on Bihar assembly polls: 'Jan Suraaj will win in 2025'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor made a huge prediction on the upcoming Bihar assembly elections slated to take place in October-November 2025. He said that based on his electoral understanding, the Jan Suraaj will win the assembly election.

"The Jan Suraaj will win in 2025 (Bihar Assembly elections). There is no doubt about it. Based on my electoral understanding, I can clearly see that we will win," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

While predicting his win, Kishor said that even if the Jan Suraaj forms its government in 2025, it would be a big thing if Bihar becomes a middle-income state by 2029-30. The political strategist-turned-politician said that Bihar is "literally a failed state as it stands today on all developmental fronts."

Drawing equivalences with strife-ridden Sudan, Kishor said that the characteristics of failed states can be seen in the state's population. He said like Sudan, people in Bihar are not worried about how the children will study but care more about who to shoot and where to capture.

Further, he told the Bihari diaspora that he was "not trying to scare them" but was telling them of the ground realities and the long road ahead. He said that if Jan Suraaj is voted to power, his top focus would be on improving school education which would be funded by the revenue generated after lifting the alcohol ban in the state.

He said that the biggest challenge is that society has become "hopeless" about improving Bihar's situation. "When you become hopeless, the immediate survival needs become so overpowering that nothing (else) matters," Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor also urged member the Bihari diaspora in the US to start calling their friends and relatives to support and vote for Jan Suraaj. Furthermore, the Jan Suraaj founder said that the Bihari diaspora has not done much for the development of Bihar.

"I have not seen anything very tangible on the ground. Beyond sessions, I have not seen anything tangible on the ground. Let me be blunt about it. Ultimately, you don't do anything. Don't take it otherwise. But you don't do anything."

In the recently conducted Bihar assembly bypolls, Jan Suraaj failed to make any impact and the party's candidates lost their deposits in all but one seat. The ruling NDA bloc swept the bypolls, winning all the 4 seats.