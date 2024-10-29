'Under Nitish Kumar's leadership...': Nitish Kumar asserts leadership in NDA, calls for unity and communal harmony ahead of bypolls, 2025 Bihar polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar convened his inaugural NDA alliance meeting on Monday, marking his first major engagement since rejoining the coalition nine months ago.

As reported by The Indian Express, the timing of the alliance meet was strategic, aligning with upcoming by-elections and signaling readiness for the 2025 Assembly polls. During the meeting, all NDA partners committed to contesting the next Assembly elections under Nitish’s leadership, while the Chief Minister underscored his dedication to preserving communal harmony—regardless of electoral outcomes within the Muslim community.

Emphasizing his secular stance, Nitish’s remarks came as Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh, who recently led a Hindu pride rally through Bihar’s Seemanchal region, listened closely, IE reported.

Known for his fiery speeches, Giriraj’s recent 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' had caused friction within the alliance, especially among JD(U) members who expressed concerns about communal sensitivities.

Officially, the meeting’s immediate purpose was to discuss the November 13 bypolls for four Assembly seats, though a JD(U) insider suggested a broader aim. “The gathering sought to enhance NDA’s cohesion, especially as Prashant Kishor gains political traction. It also served as a gentle reminder to BJP leaders about the alliance’s founding principles—strong law enforcement and unity,” said the source.

According to a JD(U) official, the meeting was essential to reaffirm Nitish as the undisputed NDA leader and reinforce a collective commitment to communal peace. Meanwhile, a BJP representative described it as setting the stage for the 2025 elections.

During the discussions, Giriraj notably steered clear of any references to “Hindu pride,” instead focusing on Bihar’s development under Nitish’s leadership, an approach that NDA observers saw as a deliberate shift. He also did not respond to a pointed remark from JD(U) and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who remarked that, despite Giriraj’s unique appeal, NDA must prioritize harmony.

While the rising influence of RJD and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party was left largely unaddressed, participants did touch upon the NDA’s performance dip in the Lok Sabha, with the alliance securing 30 seats this year compared to 39 in 2019. The BJP’s tally dropped from 17 in 2019 to 12, whereas JD(U) maintained a strong showing, winning 12 out of 16 seats.

In a bid for stronger grassroots connection, NDA allies committed to holding regular monthly reviews of development projects and public grievances through district-level “Bees Sutri” (20-point) committees. These committees, with representatives from BJP, JD(U), and other NDA allies, aim to ensure consistent oversight at the panchayat level.

Leaders were urged to remind voters of Bihar’s transformation since 2005, attributed to Nitish’s leadership. BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal reiterated, “We are united in contesting the next Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.”

A senior BJP figure acknowledged that Nitish’s call for communal harmony conveyed a clear directive for alliance members to tread cautiously on sensitive issues. Reflecting on the state’s commitment to inclusivity, Nitish highlighted several of his administration’s welfare measures for Muslims, including the fencing of cemetery lands, while noting that temple properties had also received similar support.

The meeting saw widespread participation, with almost all NDA MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district leaders from both JD(U) and BJP, and representatives from allied parties Rashtriya Lok Morcha, LJP (R), and HAM (S) present at the Chief Minister’s residence.

