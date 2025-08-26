'Privatise municipal cleaning': Investor says Delhi's Aerocity is a reminder of an India that can be

Harsh Madhusudan, a public markets investor, on Tuesday said the privatisation of municipal cleaning services is the solution to India's deteriorating urban infrastructure. His comments come in response to a viral social media post showing the well-maintained roads and footpaths of New Delhi's GMR Aerocity, a privately managed area.

The video, shared widely, highlighted pristine roads with proper markings, no potholes, and footpaths free of garbage. "I couldn’t believe that this is GMR Aerocity in Delhi maintained by Private firms. Roads were pothole/dust free, with proper markings. Not a single piece of garbage on footpaths. What is stopping our Government from maintaining roads like this?" the post questioned.

Madhusudan was quick to endorse the model. "Privatisation of municipal cleaning is the way to go. Aerocity is a reminder of an India that can be," he responded, pointing to the success of private sector involvement in maintaining clean and efficient infrastructure.

Privatisation of municipal cleaning is the way to go. Aerocity is a reminder of an India that can be. https://t.co/cx0LYr8JUr — Harsh Gupta Madhusudan (@harshmadhusudan) August 25, 2025

Madhusudan's comments come amid mounting criticism of the state of cleanliness and infrastructure in Delhi-NCR, particularly in areas like Gurugram. Prominent figures like author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth have voiced frustration with the crumbling infrastructure of cities despite their economic importance.

Speaking on an ANI podcast, Seth recently condemned the condition of Gurugram, saying, "I live in Gurugram, and for better or worse, I have a lot of visitors coming to see me, and I'm very proud of where I live, but I'm certainly dismayed by the surroundings of where I live." He added that visitors often praise the beauty of his private complex, but they are equally astounded by the dire state of the city outside.

Seth went on to criticise the political leadership of Haryana, accusing both former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his successor Nayab Singh Saini of neglecting the city. "One has been promoted to the cabinet, and the other is the Chief Minister. How much intelligence does it take for someone who runs Haryana to understand that if Gurugram is your golden goose, where it contributes the highest number of taxes compared to all other cities in Haryana combined, why would you not look after basic infrastructure?"

Despite being home to India's biggest corporates, such as Coca-Cola, Hero MotoCorp, and Fortis, Gurugram has long struggled with poor roads, traffic congestion, and waste management. Seth called Gurugram's infrastructure "slumlike" and the country's civil engineering "the worst." He pointed out, “We have no care” when it comes to infrastructure and urban planning, criticising the lack of technology and foresight in civil engineering.

Sanjiv Kapoor, former CEO of Jet Airways, has also raised concerns about the state of cleanliness and urban decay in Gurugram. Kapoor has been vocal on social media about the city’s deteriorating infrastructure.

Prayag, a social media user, also expressed frustration and said. "India is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, but it’s sad that foreigners living in Gurugram have to step up for a cleanliness drive because many Indians still treat roads like dustbins. India is a paradise ruined by its own people, Gurugram foreigners cleaning drains is not ‘seva’, it’s a mirror, please wake up."