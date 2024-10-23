Total assets worth Rs 12 cr, 12,000 sq ft Shimla farmhouse: Priyanka Gandhi's affidavit reveals wealth, legal battles, and more

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has declared assets worth nearly Rs 12 crore, while her husband, Robert Vadra, holds assets valued at around Rs 66 crore, according to her poll affidavit filed in Wayanad. This marks the first public disclosure of the couple's combined wealth.

According to PTI, today marks the poll debut of Priyanka after she filed a nomination as a Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls. Earlier, although she had campaigned extensively for her brother Rahul and mother Sonia, this time she herself is on the ticket.

In her nomination paper, she declared a total income of over Rs 46.39 lakh for the financial year 2023-24, which includes rental income and interest from banks and other investments.

Priyanka’s most valuable asset is a 12,000 sq. ft. farmhouse near Shimla, valued at Rs 5.64 crore. She also owns a Honda CRV worth Rs 8 lakh, described as a gift from her husband. According to PTI, her movable assets amount to over Rs 4.24 crore, including deposits in three bank accounts, investments in mutual funds, a Public Provident Fund (PPF), and over 4,400 grams of gold worth Rs 1.15 crore. Her immovable assets, worth Rs 7.74 crore, include two inherited half-shares of agricultural land in Mehrauli, New Delhi, valued at Rs 2.10 crore, as well as her Shimla property.

Additionally, Priyanka has liabilities amounting to Rs 15.75 lakh, which she is contesting due to reassessment proceedings initiated by the Income Tax Department for the 2012-13 tax year. Her affidavit confirms that this appeal is currently pending before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

Howevever, Robert Vadra's wealth far exceeds that of his wife. He owns a Land Cruiser valued at Rs 53 lakh, a Mini Cooper worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and a Suzuki motorcycle worth Rs 4.22 lakh. According to PTI, his movable assets are valued at Rs 37.9 crore, and he owns immovable properties worth Rs 27.64 crore. His business interests include partnerships in limited liability firms such as Blue Breeze Trading LLP, North India IT Park LLP, and Sky Light Hospitality LLP, with total holdings of Rs 35.5 crore, including a Rs 31.93 crore balance in Sky Light Hospitality.

Vadra’s real estate portfolio in Gurugram, valued at Rs 27.64 crore, was originally purchased for Rs 2.78 crore, with an additional investment of Rs 3.62 crore for development. He also has liabilities amounting to nearly Rs 10 crore.

According to the affidavit, the Income Tax Department initiated assessment proceedings on March 28, 2023, concerning Vadra’s tax returns from 2010 to 2021. The total demand raised is Rs 80 crore, with the largest sum of Rs 24.16 crore for the 2019-20 assessment year. Vadra has appealed the demands, and these cases are pending. His declared income for 2023-24 was Rs 15.09 lakh, a significant drop from the Rs 55.58 lakh he declared for 2019-20, while Priyanka declared an income of Rs 46.39 lakh for the last financial year.

In addition to the financial details, according to PTI, Priyanka is facing two FIRs and a notice from the forest department. One FIR, registered in Madhya Pradesh in 2023, alleges cheating and forgery under sections 420 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint regarding misleading tweets. The second FIR, filed in Uttar Pradesh in 2020, charges Priyanka with violations under IPC sections 188, 269, and 270 for her protest against the Hathras incident. Both Priyanka and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, were booked for violating prohibitory orders and the Epidemic Diseases Act during the COVID-19 pandemic as they attempted to meet the family of a Dalit rape victim.