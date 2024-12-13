Priyanka Gandhi’s fiery Lok Sabha debut leaves Rahul admitting, 'better than my first speech'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday, receiving resounding support from her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, who first entered Parliament in 2004, lauded his sister’s debut address and candidly admitted that her performance outshone his own as a new MP. “It was a wonderful speech—better than my maiden speech, let’s put it like that,” Rahul told reporters outside the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Wayanad, made her first address with a stirring message on national unity, women’s empowerment, and safeguarding the Constitution.

‘Constitution Is Our Suraksha Kavach’

Calling the Constitution India’s “Suraksha Kavach” (protective shield), Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing critique of the ruling government, accusing it of systematically dismantling this shield over the past decade.

Speaking during the discussion marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Priyanka paid homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Criticism on Caste Census and Reservation

Priyanka took aim at the government’s reluctance to conduct a caste census, stressing its significance in addressing social inequities. “They narrowly escape defeat to win elections, yet when it comes to the crucial demand for a caste census, they trivialise the issue by diverting the conversation to matters like mangalsutras. The people of this country are demanding a caste census,” she asserted.

She further accused the BJP-led NDA government of weakening reservations through privatisation and lateral entry into government services.

Call for Electoral Transparency

Highlighting concerns over electoral processes, Priyanka Gandhi suggested reverting to ballot-based elections.

“Hold elections through ballots, and the truth will be revealed,” she stated, hinting at the need for greater transparency and accountability.

Voice of the People

Sharing the plight of victims of violence in Sambhal, Priyanka recounted their aspirations for a better future through education. “They dreamt of educating their children, but those dreams remain unfulfilled,” she said, underscoring the struggles faced by marginalised communities.

Priyanka’s speech marked a confident and combative debut in Parliament, positioning her as a formidable voice in the Opposition and echoing the Congress party’s core message of social justice and constitutional integrity.