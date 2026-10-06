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Pronto’s rapid rise: How a 23-year-old Anjali Sardana turned an idea into a ₹2,000-crore home-help startup

Pronto’s rapid rise: How a 23-year-old Anjali Sardana turned an idea into a ₹2,000-crore home-help startup

Launched in April 2025, the platform offers trained and background-verified helpers for daily household chores, with services available in as little as 10 minutes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 11:16 AM IST
Pronto’s rapid rise: How a 23-year-old Anjali Sardana turned an idea into a ₹2,000-crore home-help startupAnjali Sardana, a recent Georgetown University graduate, has built Pronto into a $200 million startup within a year of launch. (Photo: LinkedIn/anjali-sardana | AI-edited)

At just 23, Anjali Sardana has built Pronto into one of India’s fastest-rising instant home services startups, with the Bengaluru-based company now valued at around ₹2,000 crore, cited by India Today. Launched in April 2025, the platform offers trained and background-verified helpers for daily household chores, with services available in as little as 10 minutes.

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Sardana, a Delhi-born Georgetown University biology graduate, began developing the idea for Pronto while still in college, studying India’s informal labour ecosystem and the pain points faced by both households and workers. She returned to India and launched operations on April 1, 2025, starting with a single hub in Gurugram after raising a $2 million seed round from Bain Capital.

The startup’s shift-based, task-priced model was designed to formalise domestic work, offering workers guaranteed shifts and higher, more predictable earnings while giving customers on-demand access to services such as cleaning, mopping, laundry, ironing, utensil washing and basic meal prep.

MUST READ: From ₹15,000 to ₹36,000: She never became a teacher—but what happened next transformed her life

Rapid scale and funding momentum

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Pronto’s growth has been steep. From about 1,000 daily bookings last year, the platform now handles around 18,000 bookings a day, with order volumes crossing 350,000 in February 2026.

In March 2026, it raised $25 million in a Series B round led by Epiq Capital, with participation from General Catalyst, Glade Brook Capital and Bain Capital Ventures, lifting its post-money valuation to $100 million.

Data firm Tracxn values Pronto at about $202 million (nearly ₹2,000 crore) by early July 2026, reflecting investor appetite for high-frequency, instant home-help platforms. The company, originally incorporated in Delaware, has since flipped its domicile back to India.

Operating model and expansion plans

Pronto runs micro-hubs in residential clusters to enable 10-minute fulfilment in its operating zones, currently including Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with plans to expand to more metros over the next 12–18 months. Unlike traditional time-based models, it charges per task completed, aiming to make small, frequent home-help requests economically viable.

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SEE WHY: Are Snabbit, Urban Company, and Pronto fighting India’s next app war?

The fresh capital is earmarked for onboarding and training 10,000 additional professionals, strengthening quality-assurance systems, and rolling out real-time operations technology. As rivals such as Snabbit and Urban Company’s InstaHelp also scale, Pronto is positioning itself as a tech-led network for India’s informal domestic workforce, with Sardana emerging as one of the country’s youngest founders in the on-demand services space.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 11:16 AM IST
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