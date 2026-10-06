Pronto’s rapid rise: How a 23-year-old Anjali Sardana turned an idea into a ₹2,000-crore home-help startup

The startup’s shift-based, task-priced model was designed to formalise domestic work, offering workers guaranteed shifts and higher, more predictable earnings while giving customers on-demand access to services such as cleaning, mopping, laundry, ironing, utensil washing and basic meal prep.

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Rapid scale and funding momentum

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Pronto’s growth has been steep. From about 1,000 daily bookings last year, the platform now handles around 18,000 bookings a day, with order volumes crossing 350,000 in February 2026.

In March 2026, it raised $25 million in a Series B round led by Epiq Capital, with participation from General Catalyst, Glade Brook Capital and Bain Capital Ventures, lifting its post-money valuation to $100 million.

Data firm Tracxn values Pronto at about $202 million (nearly ₹2,000 crore) by early July 2026, reflecting investor appetite for high-frequency, instant home-help platforms. The company, originally incorporated in Delaware, has since flipped its domicile back to India.

Operating model and expansion plans

Pronto runs micro-hubs in residential clusters to enable 10-minute fulfilment in its operating zones, currently including Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, with plans to expand to more metros over the next 12–18 months. Unlike traditional time-based models, it charges per task completed, aiming to make small, frequent home-help requests economically viable.

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The fresh capital is earmarked for onboarding and training 10,000 additional professionals, strengthening quality-assurance systems, and rolling out real-time operations technology. As rivals such as Snabbit and Urban Company’s InstaHelp also scale, Pronto is positioning itself as a tech-led network for India’s informal domestic workforce, with Sardana emerging as one of the country’s youngest founders in the on-demand services space.