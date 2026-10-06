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‘Steve changed the world’: Tim Cook, John Ternus pay tribute to Steve Jobs’ legacy on 15th death anniversary

‘Steve changed the world’: Tim Cook, John Ternus pay tribute to Steve Jobs’ legacy on 15th death anniversary

Tim Cook, along with current Apple CEO John Ternus, shared heartfelt posts on X, remembering his enduring influence and the impact he continues to have on Apple.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 10:57 AM IST
‘Steve changed the world’: Tim Cook, John Ternus pay tribute to Steve Jobs’ legacy on 15th death anniversaryJobs’s vision has remained deeply embedded in Apple’s DNA. His focus on simple, user-friendly products, where hardware and software work closely together.

On October 5, 2026, Apple founder Steve Jobs left the world, marking 15 years since his death and leaving behind a lasting legacy that continues to shape Apple and the technology industry. To pay tribute, former CEO and Jobs' closest friend, Tim Cook, along with current Apple CEO John Ternus, shared heartfelt posts on X, remembering his enduring influence and the impact he continues to have on Apple.

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“There are people who leave a mark on the world, and then there are people who change it entirely,” Cook wrote. “Steve changed the world and so many lives in the process. He certainly changed my life forever. His spirit lives on in everything he created and everyone he inspired.”

Must read: Apple may have two launch windows in October: New Macs, iPad mini and smart home devices could be next

Ternus takes a more personal approach in his tribute, sharing how Jobs’ influence extended to him and generations of Apple employees. “The way Steve taught us to care about every detail, every experience, every person, still guides our work today,” he wrote.

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“Forever grateful.”

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Jobs’s vision has remained deeply embedded in Apple’s DNA. His focus on simple, user-friendly products, where hardware and software work closely together, continues to influence Apple’s teams and its customers. Even as Apple moves into areas such as AI, spatial computing, and new hardware, his philosophy continues to influence how the company develops products.

Jobs handed over the reins to Cook over 15 years ago, and now Ternus takes the crown as the hardware veteran leading Apple into its next chapter, carrying forward the legacy of the company’s iconic co-founder.  The tributes from Cook and Ternus suggest that Apple’s leadership may change, but the standards and principles associated with Jobs continue to guide the company.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 10:57 AM IST
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