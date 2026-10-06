Apple may have two launch windows in October: New Macs, iPad mini and smart home devices could be next

Must Read: Apple Pay users may soon get HDFC Bank support: Website mention sparks speculation

Apple could bring new smart home products first

Apple's first expected product push is around October 13. The company could introduce a new smart home hub, an updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV 4K, based on information previously reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has not officially confirmed this lineup yet.

Advertisement

The bigger question is what comes next. MacRumors says it has learned about another Apple launch planned for the last week of October. The exact products have not been confirmed, but Macs are currently among the strongest possibilities.

Must Read: Apple CEO John Ternus takes a hands-on approach to product design: What’s changing

New Macs and OLED iPad mini could be next

Apple could use the second window to introduce the long-awaited MacBook Ultra models, which are expected to feature OLED displays and a thinner, lighter design. A 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip and an M6-powered iMac are also possibilities.

Apple has separately confirmed a high-end Mac Studio with the M5 Ultra chip and 512GB RAM for late October.

Advertisement

Then there is the new iPad mini, which is expected to get an OLED display, A20 Pro chip, landscape-oriented front camera and redesigned speaker system. Apple could announce it with the smart home products, alongside the Macs, or later this month.

And this is all happening just before the iPhone Duo goes on sale on October 23, making the next few weeks particularly busy for Apple fans.