Honasa Consumer shares rise 8%; Mamaearth growth seen in high-teens in Q2

Honasa Consumer Ltd stock jumped 8% in Tuesday's trade after the company said it expects another robust quarter in Q2 FY27, with net sales value (NSV) growth in the early-thirties on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The company said the expected growth is supported by broad-based traction across its focus categories and brands.
The company said its largest brand, Mamaearth, has sustained its growth momentum over the last few quarters and is expected to report high-teens YoY NSV growth during the quarter. Honasa attributed the expected performance to rising brand affinity and a widening offline footprint.