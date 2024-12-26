Protest erupts at BJP’s Vajpayee tribute in Patna as Gandhian bhajan stirs fury; BJP leaders decry protest as 'heights of intolerance'

At an event in Patna honouring former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy, an unexpected disruption unfolded when renowned folk singer Devi performed the iconic bhajan Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. The protest erupted as she reached the lines “Ishwar Allah tero naam,” a phrase deeply tied to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of communal harmony.

The protestors, numbering around 50, interrupted the performance, forcing the singer to stop mid-song. The incident, which took place at the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium during the event titled *Main Atal Rahunga*, drew sharp criticism from several prominent leaders. BJP leader and former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain condemned the disruption as “the height of intolerance,” reflecting a sentiment echoed by others at the gathering.

Former Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who co-organised the event with the NGO Dinker Shodh Sansthan, also expressed his dismay. “What happened was against the spirit of civility. I tried to pacify the crowd from the stage, but this should never have occurred,” he said.

The event brought together several key figures who had served in Vajpayee’s government, including Dr C.P. Thakur, Sanjay Paswan, and Shahnawaz Hussain. Sanjay Paswan called the protest unacceptable, urging respect for India’s “assimilative ideologies” that draw inspiration from leaders like Gandhi, Lohia, Ambedkar, and Deendayal Upadhyay.

Hussain emphasised that such intolerance went against the values cherished by Vajpayee, a statesman known for fostering inclusivity. “This disruption dishonours the ideals of Atal ji and the harmony he stood for,” he remarked.

The event, meant to celebrate Vajpayee’s contributions on his birth anniversary, instead became a stark reminder of growing societal tensions. Leaders across the spectrum called for introspection, urging a return to the core values of unity and mutual respect that Vajpayee championed throughout his life.