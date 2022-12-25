Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from 'Mai Atal Hoon'

As the country celebrates the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios unravelled the first look of Pankaj Tripathi playing the former PM in the film Main Atal Hoon.

"To realise the personality of 'Atal' ji on screen I need to work on my personality, I know this. I have the firm belief that I will be able to justice the new role based on motivation and morale. #MainAtalHoon In theaters, December 2018", Pankaj Tripathi wrote on Instagram.

In another post, the actor quoted Pandit Dhirendra Tripathi, “Na kabhi kahin dagmagaya, na kabhi kahin sar jhukaya, main ek anokha bal hu, main atal hoon. (Neither have I stumbled, nor did I hang my head low. I am a unique force. I am immovable)".

The film Main Atal Hoon revolves around the journey of the multifaceted ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was also a poet, a statesman, and a humanitarian.

The first look of Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihar Vajpayee has garnered a lot of praises on social media platforms.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi tweeted, "Casting couldn't have been better! It would be wonderful to see my favorite actor as my favorite politician. Pankaj ji, only you can revive Atal ji. accept congratulations in advance, best wishes".

इससे बेहतर कास्टिंग नहीं हो सकती! मेरे प्रिय अभिनेता को मेरे प्रिय राजनेता के रूप में देखना अद्भुत होगा। अटल जी को आप ही जीवंत कर सकते हैं पंकज जी। अग्रिम बधाई स्वीकार करें, शुभकामनाएं — मालिनी अवस्थी Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) December 25, 2022

"No one i repeat no one can do it better then pankaj sir. This film will inspire the young generation to look up to there modern era legends," a Twitter user wrote. "This is gonna be huge one legend is playing another legend's role. Cant wait to see it on big screen," said another user.

Helmed by National Award-winning director, Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film will release in December 2023. The music for the film is composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam rendered the vocals for the motion video announcement.

