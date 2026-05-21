Pulwama attack mastermind killed in Pakistan, terrorist Hamza shot

Terrorist Hamza Burhan, the mastermind of the Pulwama attack, has been shot by an unknown person in Pakistan. Burhan was shot in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Burhan was one of the masterminds of the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack. This man posed as a teacher in Pakistan.

This man used to portray himself as a teacher in Pakistan. In fact, Hamza had also become the principal of a school to hide his identity. His association with the school worked as a cover for him.

Advertisement

The Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019, when terrorists targeted a CRPF convoy. More than 40 personnel were killed in the attack.

According to information, terrorist Hamza Burhan was shot by unidentified assailants in Muzaffarabad. The incident took place while he was sitting in his office in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. During this time, some people reached the spot and riddled Hamza with bullets. He died on the spot in the attack. Reports said he was shot in the head from very close range.

Had gone to Pakistan from Pulwama in 2017

Hamza Burhan was among the conspirators of the Pulwama attack. He described himself as a teacher in Pakistan and had been involved in several terror incidents since 2019. He was training multiple terrorist organisations in areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also helped infiltrate terrorists across the border.

Advertisement

Hamza Burhan's real name was Arjumand Gulzar Dar. He was also known as Hamza Burhan and, within his circle, was referred to as "Doctor." The 27-year-old was a resident of Ratnipora in Pulwama. Hamza went to Pakistan in 2017 and joined the terrorist organisation Al-Badr there. Al-Badr has been listed as a terrorist organisation in India. Hamza was working as a commander of Al-Badr.

He was found involved in cases related to the recovery of explosives from overground workers in Pulwama, grenade attacks on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, and in encouraging youths to join the terrorist organisation Al-Badr.

ISI had allegedly provided office and security

Burhan was allegedly involved not only in the Pulwama attack but also in several other terror attacks. He was also accused of radicalising youths and pushing them toward extremism. For this work, Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI allegedly provided him with an office, while armed guards carrying AK-47 rifles were deployed for his security round the clock.

Advertisement

Muzaffarabad, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has long been considered a hub for anti-India terrorist activities. Several militant groups operate from the region under various covers and carry out activities against India.