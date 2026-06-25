IRFC, Trent, JSW Infra: Top stocks to trade— Target prices, key levels, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices ended with big gains on Wednesday on the back of positive global cues including the US-Iran peace and fall in the crude oil prices. Decline in the bond yields also supports the sentiments. The BSE Sensex gained 790.54 points, or 1.04 per cent, to close at 76,991.22, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 197.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 24,021.65 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Trent, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) and JSW Infrastructure Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research analysts at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



JSW Infrastructure | Caution | Resistance: Rs 350 | Support: Rs 315

JSW Infra recently delivered a strong breakout from its inverted head and shoulders pattern above the neckline at Rs 296. Following this breakout, it has posted an impressive upward move and is now approaching the previous year’s peak near Rs 350. This zone is expected to act as a significant resistance area and the measured target of the breakout pattern also aligns around these levels. Given the sharp run-up and proximity to a key hurdle, further upside from here may be limited in the near term. Therefore, fresh buying is not advisable at current levels. It would be prudent to wait for consolidation or a healthy pullback before considering new entries.

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Trent | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 3,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,850

Trent Ltd has delivered a strong breakout above its prior month swing highs around Rs 3,000 levels, turning this earlier resistance zone into a solid support base. It continues to trade above all major moving averages, indicating sustained bullish strength. The overall technical structure points toward continuation of the uptrend with the next upside target around Rs 3,500-3,600 zone. A sensible strategy would be to consider buying on dips near the Rs 3,000–3,050 zone with a stop loss placed below Rs 2,850 to maintain a favourable risk-reward profile as the bullish trend remains firmly in place.



Indian Railway Finance Corporation | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 105 | Support: Rs 87

IRFC continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 90 to Rs 87, which aligns with its previous swing low, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 105 to Rs 110 as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.