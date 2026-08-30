Pune Police detain three Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally, tighten festive season enforcement

The three individuals have been identified as Sonia Akther, Motiar Gaji and Sonia Moti Pan.

During preliminary questioning and document verification, officials found that the three were allegedly staying in India without valid documentation.

Police said detention orders are being issued against them. They will remain in custody while legal proceedings and deportation formalities are completed.

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The operation is part of increased surveillance by intelligence and law enforcement agencies in Pune to identify people allegedly residing in the city without valid documents and to detect any networks facilitating illegal entry or stay.

Separately, Pune City Police on Thursday announced a complete ban on plasma sound systems and pressure mids ahead of the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations.

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Officials warned that anyone violating the ban will face seizure of sound equipment and legal action under the Noise Pollution Rules.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said six high-decibel sound setups were seized during recent Eid processions as police intensified enforcement against noise pollution before the festive season.

Police are also discussing a proposal to allow a maximum of "4 Base + 4 Top" speakers during processions after consultations with political leaders, Dahi Handi organisers and various Ganesh mandals.

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Officials said the police are open to reasonable limits on sound systems used during processions but will not allow unapproved high-decibel equipment that generates excessive noise.

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"A total of 100% mutual consensus has been reached that any kind of plasma and pressure mid, through which uncontrolled noise is generated, has been completely banned," said Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

"All Ganesh mandals have assured us of voluntary compliance. If there is any violation of this anywhere, legal action under the Noise Pollution Rules will be taken, and the sound system will be seized," he noted.

(With inputs from ANI)