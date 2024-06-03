Pune Porsche accident: 17-year-old teen admits he was drunk at the time of the incident 

The minor involved in the tragic Porsche accident in Pune admitted to police that he was heavily drunk at the time of the crash that resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals on May 19, sources reported on Sunday.

During questioning, he stated that he did not recall all the exact details of the incident.

In a related development, the parents of the teenager, Shivani Agarwal and Vishal Agarwal, were remanded to police custody until June 5 by a Pune court. They are facing charges of evidence tampering for allegedly interfering with the blood sample.

The teen, who is reportedly the son of a prominent businessman in Pune, struck and killed two individuals on a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area of the city. Following the accident, efforts were made to suggest that the boy was not under the influence while driving, with evidence suggesting that his blood samples had been swapped to support this assertion.

A CCTV footage emerged, showing the teenager drinking at a pub just before the accident. However, when he was taken to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical examination, it was discovered that his blood sample had been replaced with that of his mother, under his father's instruction. Allegations have also been made that the father paid off the medical staff in exchange for their complicity.

Authorities revealed that the Agarwal couple conspired to destroy evidence by manipulating blood samples at a government hospital.

In response to the incident, police have initiated three separate cases: one related to the accident, a second involving the bar accused of serving alcohol to the underage driver, and a third regarding the coercion of the family driver to take responsibility for the crash.

In addition to the parents, the boy's grandfather has been arrested. Furthermore, two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital and an employee have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the blood sample manipulation.

Dozens of teams consisting of over 100 personnel have been assembled by the police to investigate various aspects of the case that have sparked outrage not only in Pune but across the nation.

