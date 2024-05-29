Pune Porsche accident: Congress alleges MLA's son was involved, seeks CBI probe

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the crash. He also demanded that Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis should step down from his post. The Maharashtra Congress chief claimed that the son of an MLA was involved in the Pune Porsche crash.

He further alleged the MLA, whose son was allegedly involved in the accident, used his influence to cover up the matter. On May 19, a speeding Porsche driven by a 17-year-old, who was drunk at the time of the accident as per the police, collided into a motorbike. The accident claimed the lives of two young IT professionals -- Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya.

"The CBI must investigate the car crash case as there seems to be political interference to save the rich accused. Devendra Fadnavis used his lawyer's degree to save the accused. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should give clarity in the case and the role of Fadnavis is also doubtful, he should resign," Patole said at a press conference.

He also claimed that the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune was a five-star hospital for criminals. Two doctors from the hospital have been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

The head of forensics department Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Halnor, who took the blood sample from the juvenile accused, were arrested after it was found that the blood samples of the minor involved were switched with those of another person who hadn't consumed alcohol.

The Pune Police also claimed the teen's original blood sample was found in a dustbin. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report showed no alcohol in the first blood sample.

This raised doubts and a second blood test was done at a different hospitals. In the second test, it was confirmed the samples were from 2 different individuals. The Pune Porsche accident caused outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the minor accused in around 15 hours. The JJB had told him to write an essay on road accidents.

This decision, however, was overturned later and the minor was sent to an observation home until June 5. His father and real estate developer Vishal Agarwal and grandfather have also been arrested in connection with the case. They have been accused of attempting to bribe and threaten the family's driver to take the blame for the accident.