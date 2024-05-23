Pune Porsche crash: 17-yr-old may be tried as adult, father in police custody; top points

Pune Porsche accident: The Juvenile Justice Board cancelled the bail that was granted three days ago to the 17-year-old minor, involved in a car accident that claimed two lives in Kalyani Nagar. The furore over the quick bail granted to the minor accused – along with the 300-word essay on road accidents that he was asked to write – prompted the police to seek a review of the bail order, which they claim have been subsequently cancelled.

Related Articles

The father Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, is now in police custody.

Here are the top developments in the Pune Porsche crash: