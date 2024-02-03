Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit steps down from role, citing 'personal reasons'

Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday tendered his resignation from the position of Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, citing personal reasons and other commitments. His decision to step down was communicated through an official letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, in which he requested that his resignation be accepted.

"Please accept the same and oblige," his letter to President Murmu read.

Prior to his resignation, there had been a notable impasse between Purohit and the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This tension was particularly evident over the delays in approving pending bills.

The Supreme Court had expressed its dissatisfaction with this deadlock, emphasizing that a Governor cannot indefinitely withhold assent to bills passed by the state assembly. The court's remarks came during a hearing on November 10, 2023, and were reiterated on November 23, 2023, clarifying the constitutional limits of a Governor's powers.

The friction between the Governor and the Chief Minister had escalated over several months, with Purohit having previously sent a strongly worded letter to Mann in August of the previous year.

In this correspondence, he warned of the possibility of recommending the President's rule in the state and initiating criminal proceedings if his communications continued to be ignored. Despite these warnings,

Mann maintained that the majority of the letters from the Governor had received responses.

Banwarilal Purohit's tenure as the Governor of Punjab began in August 2021 and concluded with his resignation in early 2024.

