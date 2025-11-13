Punjab Police bust ISI-backed grenade module, arrest 10 in major terror crackdown

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on November 13 dismantled a grenade attack module allegedly backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, arresting 10 operatives in the process.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police made the arrests following intelligence inputs on the suspects’ links to foreign handlers. “In a major breakthrough, Ludhiana Commissionerate Police busts an ISI-#Pakistan backed grenade attack module and arrests 10 key operatives of foreign-based handlers,” Yadav said on X.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through three Malaysia-based intermediaries. Their assignment: to coordinate the pickup and delivery of a hand grenade and execute an attack in a crowded area to incite unrest in Punjab.

DGP Yadav reiterated the police force's commitment to stamping out terrorism and dismantling cross-border terror networks to maintain peace and security in the state.

Meanwhile, the probe into the terror-linked car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort is gaining momentum. Initial assessments suggest that the blast was not a planned suicide attack but a panic-driven detonation by the suspect under pressure.

As part of ongoing counter-terror efforts, security agencies have launched coordinated raids across several locations linked to terror operatives. These have led to substantial seizures of explosives. On Sunday, police recovered 358 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, a Krinkov assault rifle with three magazines, a pistol with two cartridges, 91 live rounds, and two additional magazines from a house in Dhauj, barely 500 metres from Al Falah University.

The crackdown continued on Monday with the seizure of 2,563 kg of explosives and inflammables from Dahar Colony in Fatehpur Taga village.