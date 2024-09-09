'Purely personal': DK Shivakumar rejects reports of meeting Barack Obama, Kamala Harris

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has dismissed media claims that his visit to the US involves meetings with former US President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. On Sunday, he clarified that the trip is entirely personal.

"I am traveling to the US with my family until September 15. The media reports suggesting that I will meet Barack Obama and Kamala Harris are incorrect. This is strictly a personal visit," Shivakumar said in a press release.

He also shared a letter addressed to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, clarifying the nature of his trip.

"Regarding my upcoming visit to the United States of America, I would like to dispel the ongoing rumors—my visit is purely for personal reasons and is in no way related to any political motive, nor is it due to any political motivation. I request everyone to kindly refrain from indulging in any kind of conjecture," Shivakumar wrote on social media platform X.

DK Shivakumar's Washington visit coincides with Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's visit. On Sunday, Gandhi arrived in Texas on a three-day visit, during which he will hold meetings and interactions in Washington and Dallas, including an event at the University of Texas.

Earlier, on Saturday, Shivakumar urged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to focus on securing approvals for the Mahadayi project and funding for the Upper Bhadra project, rather than highlighting issues like Muda and the arrest of actor Darshan.

Speaking from his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "I appeal to Pralhad Joshi on this Ganesha Chathurthi with folded hands to help us obtain approval for the Mahadayi project and funds for the Upper Bhadra project."

This came after Joshi accused the Congress government of trying to distract the public from the Valmiki Corporation scam by releasing a photo of actor Darshan allegedly smoking in jail.

"I will consult with the Chief Minister within 15 days about whether to hold an all-party meeting on Mahadayi or discuss it with the Commission. We will decide on our strategy for the Mahadayi project," Shivakumar added.