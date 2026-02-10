'Qayamat tak Babri nahi ban paayegi': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's big proclamation ahead of Assembly Elections 2027

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the Babri structure would not be rebuilt till the Day of Judgment (qayamat), adding the dreams of those who imagine otherwise would never come to fruition.

Recalling his party's stand on Ayodhya, he said at a public meeting in Barabanki that the BJP government in UP believes in doing what it promises. Referring to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said: "This government does what it says and says only what it does. We had said, 'Ram Lalla, we will come and build the temple there,' and we did exactly that."

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He also repeated his position on the controversial Babri structure. CM Yogi said, "We are saying it again today, till the Day of Qayamat. And since that day is never going to come, the reconstruction of the Babri structure will never happen."

Here's what Yogi said on those hoping for qayamat, the Opposition

Yogi further said that those hoping to rebuild the structure are living in some sort of an illusion. Targeting "opportunistic" elements, he said that some people remember Lord Rama only in challenging times and forget him otherwise.

"Such people have already been forgotten by Lord Ram." Taking a not-so-veiled shot at the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said that there is no place for those who allegedly fired upon the devotees of Lord Rama or obstructed religious work in the past.

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He urged people to respect the rule of law, adding that citizens should focus on living by the country's legal framework instead of waiting for the 'Day of Qayamat'.

"Follow the law of this land. If you do, you will benefit. If you break the law, the path leads straight to punishment. Anyone dreaming of heaven by violating the law is living in a fantasy," he said.

Yogi on Akhilesh Yadav's rule, improved law and order

Speaking on the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav, he said that at the time, the country's largest state was marred by riots, curfews, and a sense of insecurity. CM Yogi mentioned that daughters, youth, farmers and traders did not feel safe, and even temples, schools and homes were unsafe.

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He said that there has been a sea change in the law and order situation post 2017. Yogi asserted that law and order in the state have been significantly bolstered, adding that an atmosphere of security has been established.