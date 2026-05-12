Expert strategy: Analyst's views on Titan, L&T| Daily Calls on BTTV

Titan Company, L&T: Shares of Titan Company and L&T featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 12, 2026.

Nishit Bipin Doshi, founder, Vidyasagar Investment replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

Caller Sai Sharma asks for advice on L&T.

Doshi said L&T stock is affected from geopolitical situations. From medium to long term, the counter is looking strong. Q4 earnings and management commentary is positive. One can continue to buying or accumulating at these levels and expect Rs 4200 to Rs 4300 as a target in 6 to 12 months .

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Nishit recommends buying Titan stock. He says fall in the stock is due to appeal to not to buy gold by PM. The dip can be used to accumulate Titan in a staggered manner. One can invest 30% of the capital on this counter with Rs 4600 to Rs 4800 levels possible in the next six months. The stock can also hit a fresh all time high, says the analyst.

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