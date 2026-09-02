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Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'Businesses look for stability; they look for direction'

Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'Businesses look for stability; they look for direction'

The quote reflects on how material success and wealth alone cannot guarantee lasting happiness.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'Businesses look for stability; they look for direction'Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing philosophical and motivational thoughts on leadership, life, and success with millions of followers on social media.

“Businesses look for stability; they look for direction," Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Anand Mahindra's quote highlights the core philosophy of modern vehicle design against the backdrop of ride-sharing and utility-based transport.

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Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

When did Anand Mahindra say this quote?

Anand Mahindra made this statement in September 2017.

He shared this insight while discussing how governments can support green business initiatives and corporate sustainability.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that the corporate world thrives on predictability and clear strategic foresight rather than financial handouts. When a leader states that businesses look for stability, they mean companies need a reliable framework such as consistent government policies, steady economic conditions, and dependable legal systems to confidently invest capital, manage risks, and plan for the long term.

Ultimately, the statement serves as a reminder that the private sector does not require constant artificial support or subsidies to champion new industries, such as green energy.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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