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Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'Challenge negative forces with hope, self-confidence and conviction. I believe that ambition and initiative will ultimately triumph'  

Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'Challenge negative forces with hope, self-confidence and conviction. I believe that ambition and initiative will ultimately triumph'  

He made these remarks while speaking about India's economic potential at the dawn of the 21st century, framing the youth as the primary drivers of the country's upcoming growth. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'Challenge negative forces with hope, self-confidence and conviction. I believe that ambition and initiative will ultimately triumph'  Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries

“Challenge negative forces with hope, self-confidence and conviction. I believe that ambition and initiative will ultimately triumph,” a quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Dhirubhai Ambani's powerful quote highlights that hope, self-confidence, and strong conviction are essential tools to overcome obstacles, and that ambition paired with proactive initiative will always succeed in the end.

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Who was Dhirubhai Ambani?     

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani?

Dhirubhai Ambani delivered this statement in the late 1990s or around the year 2000.

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He shared this wisdom as India was transitioning into the 21st century, bracing for a massive economic boom driven by information technology, globalisation, and economic liberalisation.

What does this quote mean?

This quote serves as a powerful blueprint for overcoming adversity and achieving long-term success through relentless action. At its core, Dhirubhai Ambani is arguing that external obstacles, criticisms, and negative circumstances are inevitable, but they can be systematically dismantled if you approach them with unwavering optimism and a deep, unshakeable belief in your own capabilities.

Ultimately, the message is one of ultimate triumph: no matter how daunting the barriers ahead may seem, a person armed with clear vision, self-belief, and proactive drive will always outlast and defeat the forces pulling them down.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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