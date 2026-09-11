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BRICS Summit 2026: Trains to, from Delhi cancelled, diverted from September 11-13. Check full list here

BRICS Summit 2026: Trains to, from Delhi cancelled, diverted from September 11-13. Check full list here

BRICS Summit 2026 Delhi: Northern Railway has altered several long-distance and local train services in Delhi from September 11 to 13 during the BRICS Leaders' Summit. With diversions, cancellations and traffic curbs in place, passengers may need extra time and updated travel plans.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 7:51 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Trains to, from Delhi cancelled, diverted from September 11-13. Check full list hereIt advised passengers to check the National Train Enquiry System, or NTES, or call 139 before leaving for the station.
SUMMARY
  • Northern Railway announced three days of operational changes across Delhi routes
  • Rajdhani, express, EMU and MEMU services figure prominently among affected trains
  • Several local services will start or end at alternate NCR stations

BRICS Summit in Delhi: Stage is set for the multilateral BRICS Summit in Bharat Mandapam, with the national capital transformed into a fortress. Due to the upcoming high-profile event, several train services to and from Delhi will remain affected from September 11 to 13.

Passengers travelling to and from Delhi from September 11-13 are likely to face cancellations, diversions, short-originations, short-terminations and delays, with Northern Railway announcing changes to several long-distance and local train services. In a press release dated September 10, Northern Railway said the changes had been made for operational reasons. It advised passengers to check the National Train Enquiry System, or NTES, or call 139 before leaving for the station.

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Train services affected on September 11

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Train services affected on September 12

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Train services affected on September 13

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What services will continue as usual?

Short-originations and short-terminations will continue on September 13 as well. Northern Railway has listed 64905, 64109, 14737, 64077, 14727, 64105, 64567, 64112, 14738 and 64568 for changes, with several services set to start or end at Palwal, Ghaziabad, Shakur Basti, Delhi Shahdara or Hazrat Nizamuddin. The 64905 Mathura-New Delhi EMU will terminate at Palwal, the 64077 Palwal-New Delhi EMU will terminate at Hazrat Nizamuddin, and the 64105 Aligarh-New Delhi EMU will terminate at Ghaziabad.

Northern Railway has asked passengers to check train status before heading to the station during the three-day summit period. Delhi Traffic Police has also advised those travelling to railway stations and the airport to leave early in view of traffic restrictions and diversions. For updates, passengers can check NTES or call 139.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 7:21 AM IST
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