BRICS Summit 2026: Trains to, from Delhi cancelled, diverted from September 11-13. Check full list here

BRICS Summit in Delhi: Stage is set for the multilateral BRICS Summit in Bharat Mandapam, with the national capital transformed into a fortress. Due to the upcoming high-profile event, several train services to and from Delhi will remain affected from September 11 to 13.

Passengers travelling to and from Delhi from September 11-13 are likely to face cancellations, diversions, short-originations, short-terminations and delays, with Northern Railway announcing changes to several long-distance and local train services. In a press release dated September 10, Northern Railway said the changes had been made for operational reasons. It advised passengers to check the National Train Enquiry System, or NTES, or call 139 before leaving for the station.