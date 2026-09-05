Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : ‘The future of any corporation is as good as the value system of the leaders and followers in the organization’

Who is Narayana Murthy

N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

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When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy?

He popularised this exact phrasing during Infosys' 2006 Analyst Meet.

During this period—which marked the 25th anniversary of Infosys Murthy transitioned from his role as CEO to Executive Chairman. He delivered a series of addresses and corporate communications focusing heavily on how a firm’s "soft power" (its institutional value system) is the ultimate driver of its long-term survival and longevity.

What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that a corporation's long-term sustainability and ultimate success depend entirely on the shared ethical principles held by its entire workforce. While business strategies, financial resources, and market conditions are vital, they are secondary to the collective moral compass of the organisation.

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When an entire organization prioritizes character and ethics over short-term profits, it builds enduring institutional trust, safeguards its reputation against corporate scandals, and ensures steady growth that can survive changing economic landscapes.