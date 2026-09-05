PM Modi to join Shri Ram College of Commerce centenary celebrations on Teachers’ Day

The celebrations mark 100 years of Shri Ram College of Commerce, one of India's leading institutions for higher education in Commerce, Economics and Management. The college was established in 1926 by eminent industrialist and philanthropist Sir Shri Ram.

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Over the past century, SRCC has played a significant role in shaping generations of scholars and professionals. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the institution has nurtured scholars, professionals, administrators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and nation-builders during its long academic journey.

The centenary event is expected to bring together members of the college community, including students, faculty, alumni and other stakeholders, as the institution marks a major milestone in its history.

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Centenary celebrations coincide with Teachers' Day

The occasion also carries added significance as the SRCC centenary celebrations coincide with Teachers' Day, observed in India on September 5.

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The Prime Minister's Office highlighted the connection, noting that the day provides an opportunity for the nation to honour teachers and educators for their contribution to shaping generations and strengthening the foundations of society.

Prime Minister Modi's address at the centenary celebrations is likely to focus on the role of education, young people and institutions of higher learning in India's development. His participation also underscores the importance of SRCC's century-long contribution to education and the country's professional and intellectual landscape.