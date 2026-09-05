Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 launched at Rs 2.29 lakh with 443cc engine, 6-speed gearbox

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Design and features

The Himalayan 440 stays close to the original motorcycle’s functional adventure-bike design. It gets an 800mm seat height, which is aimed at making the motorcycle accessible to a wider range of riders. The bike also features a 15-litre fuel tank, supporting longer-distance touring, along with improved luggage capability for carrying additional touring equipment.

Feature highlights include a new LED headlamp and a digital-analogue instrument cluster. The motorcycle also gets Tripper navigation and a USB Type-C charging port. Royal Enfield will offer a range of accessories to enhance its touring and off-road capability.

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Himalayan 440: Engine and gearbox

The biggest change comes in the engine department. The Himalayan 440 is powered by a new 443cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine producing 25.4bhp at 6,250rpm and 34Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.

Royal Enfield says the new engine offers improved NVH, or noise, vibration and harshness, compared with the earlier motorcycle.

The engine is paired with a new six-speed gearbox. The revised transmission ratios are designed to make low-speed riding easier, while the additional sixth gear is intended to improve comfort during highway riding and long-distance touring.

Chassis, suspension and brakes

The Himalayan 440 continues with a half-duplex split-cradle frame. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic front forks and a linkage-type rear monoshock. The front suspension offers 200mm of travel, while the rear gets 180mm.

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The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch spoke wheel at the front and a 17-inch spoke wheel at the rear. Ground clearance stands at 220mm. Royal Enfield says its low centre of gravity is intended to improve rider confidence across surfaces such as rocky trails, slush and snow.

Braking hardware has also been upgraded, with a 300mm front disc and a two-piston floating caliper with larger pistons. At the rear is a 240mm disc. Dual-channel ABS is standard, with a switchable system for greater control during off-road riding.

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Himalayan 440: Accessories, colours and price

Royal Enfield will offer accessories including hard panniers, a top box, touring seats, adventure handguards, engine guards and tapered mirrors. The Adventure Engine Guards can also be paired with Sliders for additional protection.

The Himalayan 440 is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White. It is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings open from September 4 through authorised Royal Enfield dealerships and the company’s official website. Initial units will feature an exclusive 10-year anniversary badge on the fuel tank.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Warranty

Royal Enfield is offering a seven-year extended warranty package along with Roadside Assistance across its motorcycle range. The extended coverage adds four years or 40,000km, whichever comes earlier, to the standard warranty.

The standard warranty is three years or 30,000km, while Royal Enfield’s 650cc motorcycles get coverage of three years or 40,000km.

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