Quote of the Day by Ritesh Agarwal: 'Building culture as part of your team is extremely important'

Who is Ritesh Agarwal?

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Ritesh Agarwal (born November 16, 1993) is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of OYO, one of the world’s largest hospitality and hotel-booking platforms.

He founded OYO in 2013 with the aim of transforming the fragmented budget-hotel sector by helping hotels improve their operations, branding, technology and customer experience.

Agarwal became one of India’s youngest entrepreneurs to build a major technology company. Under his leadership, OYO expanded from a small hotel network in India into an international hospitality business with a presence across multiple countries. The company has worked with hotels, homes and other accommodation providers through its technology-driven platform.

When was this quote said by Ritesh Agarwal?

Ritesh Agarwal first emphasised this philosophy during an interview in February 2020 while discussing OYO's rapid expansion into a hospitality unicorn.

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He highlighted that a company's brand ultimately reflects its internal culture, purpose, and identity, noting that it is never too early for a startup team to start thinking about it.

What does this quote mean?

Ritesh Agarwal's quote means that long-term business success depends more on how your team works together than on the strategy you build.

A company cannot scale or survive tough times purely on a great product; it requires a foundational culture rooted in shared goals, mutual trust, and strong daily habits. When leaders prioritise building this culture within their teams, they create a loyal, aligned workforce capable of executing complex strategies and adapting to rapid growth or sudden challenges.