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Quote of the Day by Elon Musk: 'It's OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket'

Quote of the Day by Elon Musk: 'It's OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket'

Elon Musk is a prominent billionaire entrepreneur, engineer, and tech mogul best known for founding and leading groundbreaking companies in space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Elon Musk: 'It's OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket' Elon Musk, CEO and Founder of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company

“It's OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket.” An insightful quote by Elon Musk, CEO and Founder of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Extreme concentration beats passive diversification only when you possess deep operational agency and can actively shape the outcome.

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Who is Elon Musk 

Elon Musk is a prominent billionaire entrepreneur, engineer, and tech mogul best known for founding and leading groundbreaking companies in space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence. Beyond electric cars and rockets, his current focus spans a massive empire of cutting-edge industries, including his brain-computer interface firm Neuralink, tunnel-construction business The Boring Company, and his generative AI startup xAI.

Musk consistently ranks as the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth tracking between $912 billion and $956 billion according to real-time billionaire indexes from Forbes and Bloomberg. This historic level of personal wealth is primarily anchored in his significant equity stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. It has been supercharged by a massive 2026 industrial ecosystem merger with his generative AI startup, xAI.

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Musk’s technical, aerospace, and business leadership has earned him some of the highest distinctions in science and industry. He is an elected fellow of the Royal Society and a peer-elected member of the National Academy of Engineering. His work in rocketry has won him prestigious aerospace accolades like the FAI Gold Space Medal and the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication.

When was this quote said by Elon Musk?

Elon Musk made this statement in an interview published in Inc. magazine on December 1, 2007.

At the time, Musk had already put all of his personal PayPal payout into SpaceX and Tesla. Both companies were in high-risk, early development stages, and Musk insisted on retaining majority control and operational authority rather than letting outside investors dictate direction.

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What does this quote mean? 

 Elon Musk challenges the classic financial rule of diversification by arguing that extreme focus can be safer than spreading yourself thin, provided you have direct authority over the outcome.

Traditional advice warns against putting all your resources into a single venture because a single failure can ruin everything. However, Musk points out that risk drops significantly when you are the one steering the ship, making the decisions, and solving the daily problems. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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