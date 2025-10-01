'Rahul Gandhi cannot save him': Prashant Kishor vows to defeat Revanth Reddy in Telangana

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Swaraj movement, has declared that he will spare no effort to defeat chief minister Revanth Reddy in Telangana's next elections - asserting even Rahul Gandhi "cannot save" him. Kishor, who is preparing to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, accused Reddy of insulting Biharis by claiming their "DNA is inferior" to that of Telangana natives.

"This man says the DNA of Biharis is worse than that of Telangana's people. If that's the case, why did he come begging for help from us?" Kishor said in an interview with Times Now. "Even Rahul Gandhi cannot save him. No one can save him. We will defeat him in the next election, and defeat him completely."

Kishor, who has worked as a political strategist for several leaders, said Reddy approached him for help after becoming Telangana Congress President. "Revanth Reddy came to us once, twice, three times in Delhi, requesting help in Telangana," he said. "I did not help. But now that he has become Chief Minister, he's become so arrogant that he insults Biharis."

In December 2023, Reddy triggered a big row after he reportedly told reporters that his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao had 'Bihar DNA', indicating he was a better choice for the southern state than KCR. "My DNA is Telangana. KCR's DNA is Bihar. He belongs to Bihar. KCR's caste is Kurmi. They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA," Reddy had reportedly said.

"Prashant Kishor is from Bihar. If our DNA is inferior, then why did you come asking us for help? Why act so brave now- tell us why you came," the former strategist said.

Calling Reddy's remark an affront to the dignity of Bihar, Kishor escalated the stakes: "If you abuse Biharis, you're mistaken. We will come to Telangana and defeat you. We will put all our strength into it." He also called Revanth Reddy "a political turncoat" who moved from BJP to TDP to Congress and only recently became Chief Minister. "What is his aukaat?" Kishor asked. "He is new. And if he has guts, let him say these things again publicly."

Kishor rejected criticisms of Bihar from Congress leaders in Kerala and elsewhere as classist and bigoted. "These Delhi-based leaders insult Biharis and laugh at them. It shows their mindset," he said when asked about Kerala Congress's controversial remarks on Bihar. "They think Biharis are lesser."

He also targeted Raj Thackeray, calling him "a lumpen element" and crediting former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with curbing attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants. "In 2020, I asked Uddhav for one thing-that Shiv Sena people stop beating or abusing Biharis in Bombay. From 2020 till today, there hasn't been a single incident," Kishor said. "That was the only fee I asked for."

The former strategist also took on MK Stalin, suggesting that he will work to defeat the DMK in Tamil Nadu. "I will not advise someone who abuses Biharis. Unka (DMK) hisaab bhi barabar karenge," he said. Kishor ended with a warning: "If God gives me the opportunity, we will deal with them."