'Rahul Gandhi is unstoppable': Uddhav Thackeray's mouthpiece Saamna heaps big praise on Gandhi, says BJP's 'mask of Hindutva' is off

The bonhomie between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems unstoppable. In an editorial today that appeared in the party's mouthpiece 'Saamna', the newspaper described Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech as a 'vendetta by time' and further added that 'a Gandhi cannot be stopped.'

The editorial pointed out that for the first time in a decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah faced unprecedented opposition. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks had metaphorically “scratched off the vermillion (sindoor) of divinity” from Modi, as per the Marathi newspaper, and it further praised Gandhi for his 'boldness'.

"Rahul Gandhi raved that the BJP does not represent Hindus and Hindutva. He pulled down the mask of Hindutva from the faces of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah… Rahul Gandhi deserves full praise,” the mouthpiece noted.

The editorial further underscored Gandhi's points by writing, "He [Rahul Gandhi] pointed out that these people [BJP] are causing violence in the name of Hindutva and are spreading hatred. He said that the true Hindutva is tolerant and clutches on to truth without fear.”

On Monday, Gandhi had launched a blistering attack on PM Narendra Modi and the BJP by saying that the latter has been known to fuel hatred and hence 'cannot be called Hindus.' His long speech, which was met with a rare intervention from the PM himself, along with Home Minister Amit Shah and a slew of other cabinet ministers, touched upon other various topics, ranging from the controversial Agniveer scheme to the ongoing controversy over the medical entrance exam, NEET.

On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the Parliament and slammed the Congress, calling Gandhi 'baalak buddhi' and said that the Grand Old Party had lost for the third time.

The Saamna editorial asserted that Modi and Shah had dominated Parliament with their majority for a decade, but now a strong opposition, ably led by Rahul Gandhi, had emerged. It criticized their use of Hindutva for political gain and praised Gandhi for holding up a mirror to their actions.

The editorial also referenced Gandhi’s criticism of the Speaker, who had previously suspended 150 MPs in one instance and passed significant legislation in an empty House. It claimed that Gandhi’s presence had revitalized Parliament, which had been dormant for years.