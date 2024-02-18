Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani to visit Amethi on Monday

Union Minister Smriti Irani is scheduled to embark on a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency of Amethi starting Monday, coinciding with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering the town in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi had represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha for 15 years until he was defeated by Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This marks the second instance since 2019 that both leaders will be in Amethi simultaneously. The previous occurrence was in February 2022, when they were present in the town for different campaign events leading up to the assembly polls.

Vijay Gupta, representing Smriti Irani, announced that the minister will spend four days in her constituency, engaging with residents in several villages and participating in her house-warming ceremony on February 22.

Prior to her election in Amethi, she had committed to constructing a home in the town and becoming a resident.

On Monday, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is anticipated to reach Amethi. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to conduct a road show and public meeting in the town. Officials familiar with their tentative schedules have indicated that the likelihood of the two leaders encountering each other is minimal.

