Rahul Gandhi takes the fight to Speaker Om Birla, dares BJP to face debate on Adani: 'They have to talk about Adani'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to expunge derogatory remarks made against him during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gandhi said, “I met the Speaker and requested that derogatory comments made against me be expunged. He assured me that he would look into the matter. Our goal is clear — the House must function, and meaningful discussions must take place. No matter what they say about me, we are determined to have a debate on December 13.”

Related Articles

Gandhi further accused the BJP of evading crucial discussions, particularly on the Adani issue. “They are trying to distract from the real issues, especially the discussion on Adani. They can level any allegations against us, but we will not back down. The House must function,” he added.

The remarks come in the backdrop of BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra targeting Gandhi in the Lok Sabha earlier. On December 5, Dubey alleged links between Rahul Gandhi and Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros. Referring to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Dubey remarked, “Congress ka haath, Soros ke saath.” He went on to ask, “Did Rahul Gandhi take money from George Soros for the Bharat Jodo Yatra?”

The allegations sparked uproar in the House, with Congress MPs storming into the Well, demanding immediate action. The chaos forced an adjournment, while Congress leaders insisted on the status of their breach of privilege notices against Dubey and Patra.

Outside Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismissed the BJP’s rhetoric, responding to Sambit Patra’s reported remark labelling Rahul Gandhi a “traitor.” She said, “Those who called Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi traitors will naturally have no hesitation in calling Rahul one. There is nothing new in this. I am proud of my brother, and for him, the nation always comes first.”

The Congress continues to push for accountability and action against what it calls “baseless and defamatory” allegations, maintaining its focus on addressing key national issues in Parliament.