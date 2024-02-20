Rahul Gandhi to be summoned by Assam Police over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra clash, Jairam Ramesh among those named in FIR: Sources

Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is all set to issue summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, amongst other leaders of the grand old party in connection with a clash that occurred during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati last month.

The FIR in the case mentions the name of senior Congress leaders, India Today reported citing sources. These include Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia. Summons were also issued on Monday to Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another party leader in connection with the case.

Ramesh Kumar Sarma, Guwahati City Congress general secretary, has also been asked to appear before the Assam Police CID at 11:30 am on February 23.

On January 23, Congress workers broke police barricades in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party.

The barricades were put up after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened to file an FIR if the Yatra tried to enter the main Guwahati city. The party workers clashed with police personnel, who used lathicharge to control the situation.

Several police personnel and Congress workers were injured in the scuffle. After the barricades were broken, the Congress workers did not proceed further. Rahul Gandhi, however, stated they "can break barricades, but will not break the law" and the yatra went forward on its permitted route along the NH-27 in Guwahati.

After the scuffle between police and Congress workers in Guwahati, CM Sarma termed it as "naxalite" style and instructed the state police to register a case. He even announced that "instigators" including Rahul Gandhi would be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections, saying he did not want to politicise the issue before the elections.

The Assam Chief Minister, who also has the charge of the home department, further announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to probe the case. Later, the case was handed over to the CID.

