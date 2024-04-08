'Rahul Gandhi took support of terrorist organization PFI to contest election': Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought support from the Popular Front of India (PFI), a group alleged to have terrorist connections, during his election campaign in Wayanad. Irani also accused Gandhi of neglecting his constituency of Amethi and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development initiatives in the region.

"We have received this information that Rahul Gandhi took the support of terrorist organization PFI to contest his election in Wayanad... He insulted Amethi. PM Narendra Modi developed Amethi and the people of Amethi will bless PM Narendra Modi...," Irani told reporters in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister Smriti Irani says, "We have received this information that Rahul Gandhi took the support of terrorist organization PFI to contest his election in Wayanad... He insulted Amethi. PM Narendra Modi developed Amethi and the people of… pic.twitter.com/JglrYmljCj — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

She went on to criticize Gandhi for allegedly disregarding Amethi, a constituency he previously represented, by choosing to contest from Wayanad in the 2019 general elections.

Irani further asserted, "PM Narendra Modi developed Amethi, and the people of Amethi will bless PM Narendra Modi."

Irani, who triumphed over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, earlier took aim at her former rival during a recent campaign event for BJP candidate Vinoj P Selvam in Chennai's Veppery district. She asserted, “Hindustan is, was, and will remain. People like him come and go."

“If my voice reaches Rahul Gandhi, then I want to tell him that many like you have come and many have gone; Hindustan is, was, and will remain," the BJP leader said as quoted by PTI.

On Friday, Smriti Irani spoke at a public rally in the Wayanad constituency of Kerala, which is considered Rahul Gandhi's stronghold. She is currently touring southern states as part of the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaigns, serving as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

“Rahul Gandhi will be out from Wayanad too, just like the way he was defeated in Amethi last time," she said.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will vote on April 19. The counting of votes will happen on June 4.