Rahul Gandhi's vehicle vandalised in West Bengal's Malda 

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's vehicle was smashed in Bengal on Tuesday. Gandhi was not present in the vehicle when it came under attack, India Today reported. The incident happened when Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bengal from Bihar.

The attack resulted in the rear window pane of the vehicle being shattered, although Rahul Gandhi himself remained unharmed. “Our car windshield has been broken but our yatra won’t be deterred and the INDIA alliance won’t bow down. Let me remind Bengal Chief Minister has herself said strengthening the INDIA bloc is also her aim,” said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd. "Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident but something could have happened."

#WATCH | On damages to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's car during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Malda (West Bengal), Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd...Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to… pic.twitter.com/xHxw2Boi9c — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

(With inputs from Indrajit Kundu)