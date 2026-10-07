Railways cracks down on 11 long-distance trains for cleanliness monitoring; details here

Indian Railways has identified 11 long-distance trains with journeys exceeding 40 hours for enhanced cleanliness monitoring, aiming to ensure hygienic coaches, functional toilets and better onboard services throughout the trip—not just at the originating station, PTI reported.
The list includes some of the country’s longest-running services, led by the Dibrugarh–Kanniyakumari Vivek Express. Others flagged for special attention are the Awadh–Assam Express, Rani Kamalapati–Agartala Express, Ahmedabad–Saharsa Express, Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Superfast, Pune–Supaul Express, Amrapali Express, Jhelum Express, Rajgir–Mumbai LTT Janta Express, Howrah–Islampur Express and the Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath.