Railways cracks down on 11 long-distance trains for cleanliness monitoring; details here

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What Railways wants fixed—and how

A Railway Board letter dated October 3 directs zonal railways to closely monitor these trains en route, with ownership assigned to maintenance supervisors and Coaching Depot Officers (CDOs). Maintenance supervisors and Coaching Depot Officers (CDOs) will take ownership of the identified trains, while officers at Zonal Railway level will review the cleanliness status on a weekly basis along with passenger complaints and their redressal, an official said.

Key Measures:-

Focused cleaning: Cleaning will be carried out at designated Clean Train Station (CTS) points with adequate manpower, equipment and consumables.

En-route repairs: Petty repairs will be carried out during the journey.

Bio-toilet checks: Bio-toilets will be regularly inspected at depots and specified locations.

OBHS monitoring: On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) agencies will face stricter oversight.

Garbage collection: Garbage will be collected every two hours and handed over at designated points.

Photo monitoring: Time-stamped photographs of coaches and toilets will be taken at inspection points and at originating and destination stations to monitor cleanliness.

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Why this matters for passengers

By targeting trains that run for days, Railways hopes to prevent the typical drop in hygiene after the first major stop and keep amenities functional till the final destination. Zonal officers will also track passenger complaints and their resolution weekly, linking feedback to performance reviews of depots and housekeeping vendors.