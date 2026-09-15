Indian Railways to install AI-powered CCTV in pantry cars and kitchens

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CCTV to Tighten Railway Catering Checks

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar visited the IRCTC war room in New Delhi and reviewed the catering service. During the review, emphasis was laid on further strengthening the surveillance system in order to improve oversight of food preparation and service.

According to IRCTC public relations officer V K Bhatti, there are 73 pantry cars and train-side vending services operating in mail and express trains of the East Central Railway. The number of base kitchens has risen to 62, and a CCTV camera network will be installed at these locations.

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With the help of this network, the process from food preparation to packaging and supply will be monitored. This is expected to make it possible to check how food is being prepared and how much attention is being paid to cleanliness. If any irregularity is noticed, action can be taken immediately.

AI Eyes on Railway Kitchens

The Railways expects the move to increase transparency in the catering service. AI-enabled CCTV cameras will not only record footage but can also help detect problems and send alerts when required. At present, CCTV cameras are no longer limited to video recording, and with the help of artificial intelligence and smart detection systems, they can scan footage on their own and identify certain pre-set issues.

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If there is dirt at a location or any problem related to cleanliness is visible, the system can identify it and issue an alert. This can help the monitoring team know immediately where attention is needed. Such monitoring in pantry cars and kitchens could make it easier to keep watch over the entire process of preparing, packing and supplying food, with the aim of providing passengers with better and cleaner meals.