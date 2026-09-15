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Indian Railways to install AI-powered CCTV in pantry cars and kitchens

Indian Railways to install AI-powered CCTV in pantry cars and kitchens

Indian Railways is set to install AI-enabled CCTV cameras in pantry cars and base kitchens on select East Central Railway premium trains. The system is meant to monitor food preparation and cleanliness in real time, with alerts for irregularities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 4:03 PM IST
Indian Railways to install AI-powered CCTV in pantry cars and kitchensAI-enabled CCTV cameras will not only record footage but can also help detect problems and send alerts when required.

Indian Railways is preparing to install CCTV cameras in pantry cars and base kitchens as part of a move to improve food quality and hygiene on trains. The arrangement is set to begin on premium trains running on the East Central Railway route, where passengers on long journeys often depend on pantry cars and onboard catering services for meals.

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The plan comes amid repeated concerns over the quality of food served on trains and the level of cleanliness maintained during its preparation, Aajtak reported. Railways expects the use of surveillance, including AI-enabled systems, to strengthen monitoring and help ensure that passengers are served better and cleaner food.

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CCTV to Tighten Railway Catering Checks 

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar visited the IRCTC war room in New Delhi and reviewed the catering service. During the review, emphasis was laid on further strengthening the surveillance system in order to improve oversight of food preparation and service.

According to IRCTC public relations officer V K Bhatti, there are 73 pantry cars and train-side vending services operating in mail and express trains of the East Central Railway. The number of base kitchens has risen to 62, and a CCTV camera network will be installed at these locations.

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With the help of this network, the process from food preparation to packaging and supply will be monitored. This is expected to make it possible to check how food is being prepared and how much attention is being paid to cleanliness. If any irregularity is noticed, action can be taken immediately.

AI Eyes on Railway Kitchens

The Railways expects the move to increase transparency in the catering service. AI-enabled CCTV cameras will not only record footage but can also help detect problems and send alerts when required. At present, CCTV cameras are no longer limited to video recording, and with the help of artificial intelligence and smart detection systems, they can scan footage on their own and identify certain pre-set issues.

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If there is dirt at a location or any problem related to cleanliness is visible, the system can identify it and issue an alert. This can help the monitoring team know immediately where attention is needed. Such monitoring in pantry cars and kitchens could make it easier to keep watch over the entire process of preparing, packing and supplying food, with the aim of providing passengers with better and cleaner meals.

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Published on: Sep 15, 2026 4:01 PM IST
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